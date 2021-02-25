Petrobras to order Brazil’s largest oil production unit from SBM Offshore

February 25, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras has signed a letter of intent with SBM Offshore for the chartering and provision of services for the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, to be installed in the Búzios field, located in the Santos Basin pre-salt area off Brazil.

Petrobras said on Wednesday that the FPSO will be the sixth unit of the definitive system to be installed in the Búzios field and will be capable of processing 225 thousand barrels of oil and 12 million cubic meters of gas per day.

As previously reported, Petrobras and SBM have been in talks for the charter of the FPSO vessel for the Búzios field since last year.

The charter and service contracts will last 26 years and 3 months as of the final acceptance of the unit, scheduled for 2024.

The project foresees the interconnection of 15 wells to the FPSO, being 6 oil producers, 6 water and gas injectors, 1 gas injector and 2 convertible wells, through a subsea infrastructure composed of rigid production and injection pipelines and flexible service pipelines.

Fast4Ward hull allocated to Petrobras project

SBM Offshore said in a separate statement on Thursday that, under the contract, it is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and operation of the FPSO.

SBM Offshore will design and construct the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré using its Fast4Ward program as it incorporates the company’s new build, Multi-Purpose Floater (MPF) hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.

SBM Offshore will use the Fast4Ward design for Petrobras FPSO

SBM Offshore’s fourth Fast4Ward MPF hull has been allocated to this project.

According to SBM, the FPSO will be the largest oil-producing unit operating offshore Brazil and one of the largest in the world.

The FPSO will have a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day and a minimum storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be spread moored in approximately 2,000 meters water depth. Delivery of the FPSO is expected in the second half of 2024.

Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, commented: “This award for one of the largest production units in the world demonstrates the trust placed in our ability to reliably deliver large-scale FPSOs and the agreement again confirms the significant value we bring to our clients with our industry-leading Fast4Ward program”.