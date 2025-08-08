Petronas targets sustainable underwater operations via partnership with Norwegians

Petronas forges partnership with Norwegian firm for sustainable underwater operations
August 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company Petronas has partnered up with Norwegian high-tech underwater robotics company Eelume with the aim of advancing sustainable underwater operations.

Source: Eelume

The collaboration is said to support the continued development, enhancement and deployment of an advanced subsea autonomous technology (ASAT) for upstream inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) operation.

Central to the initiative is the Eelume S all-terrain autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), specifically engineered to advance the capabilities of unmanned inspection and monitoring of critical subsea infrastructure, Eelume said.

The AUV has a modular design and offers extended endurance and precise data acquisition capabilities, enabling smarter, safer, and cleaner missions in increasingly complex environments, according to the Norwegian firm.

“We are pleased to announce a strategic milestone where Eelume and PETRONAS Research Sdn. Bhd. (PRSB) are strengthening their on-going collaboration on innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability in offshore energy,” Eelume said.

“This collaboration reflects the shared vision of both companies to leverage autonomous technologies in reducing offshore operational costs and environmental impact which are key priorities in today’s energy landscape.”

