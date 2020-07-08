PGS extending Hammerfest Basin coverage

PGS has recently started ultra-high-density seismic survey in the Barents Sea.

The survey extends Hammerfest Basin coverage further west and north into the southern Loppa High.

The first data will be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The acquisition geometry builds on the configuration previously applied on the PGS18004NBS survey.

It applies a wide-tow source configuration in combination with a tailored ultra-high-density GeoStreamer setup.

This season, PGS aims to obtain even more near offsets by extending the survey geometry used on the 2018 acquisition.

According to the company, this will also push the towing limits achievable from a single vessel.

This technical set-up, which includes wide-source spread, high-density streamers, and long tails for FWI, has been tailored for the precise imaging of extremely shallow targets without compromising illumination of targets at deeper levels.

Gunhild Myhr, VP New Ventures Europe at PGS.

“Efficiency and accuracy are required for successful exploration in the Barents Sea.

“The advanced design and technology offered by the Ramform Tethys will deliver both, and result in a superior dataset for this challenging and prospective area.”

The Hammerfest Basin survey area includes open acreage included in the APA2020 and held acreage.

Tailored Technology

The Ramform Tethys seismic acquisition vessel is operating a dense, 16-streamer spread of variable lengths, with 56.25 m separation.

It includes a sparse set of 10 km long streamers for FWI-based velocity model building.