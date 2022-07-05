PIL signs up for additional dual-fuel ammonia-ready boxships

July 5, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Seeing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a commercially viable fuel solution, Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has placed an order for four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels.

Illustration. Courtesy of PIL

On 5 July, the company said it awarded a contract to the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of four vessels that will be delivered progressively in 2025.

According to PIL, the newly ordered vessels will be equipped with an ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tank.

The company’s CEO, Lars Kastrup, said that the decision to order additional four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels was based on two key reasons.

“Firstly, this is part of our ongoing efforts to optimise and renew our assets for greater operational efficiency. The new vessels will complement our existing fleet and support us in the enhancement of our connectivity to better meet the needs of our customers worldwide.

“Secondly, we have identified LNG as a commercially viable transition fuel solution and the new vessels, which will once again be LNG dual-fuel and ammonia ready, will contribute towards achieving our decarbonisation goal of attaining net-zero carbon emission by 2050.”

This contract follows PIL’s earlier contract for the construction of four 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels announced in March this year.

Unde the shipbuilding contract signed with Jiangnan Shipyard in China, the vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines and auxiliaries which can run on both LNG or low sulphur fuel oil.

For the 14,000 TEU vessels, the shipyard ordered GTT tank design. The LNG fuel tank of each vessel will offer a capacity of 13,800 cubic metres. It will also feature the Mark III membrane containment system.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago PIL orders four dual-fuel ammonia-ready boxships Posted: 3 months ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: