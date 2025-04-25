PIL’s first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel boxship named in China

Back to overview
Vessels
April 25, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has held the naming ceremony for its first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership.

Courtesy of PIL

The newbuild was named Kota Oasis at a ceremony held at the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding yard in China as the first of four O Class vessels.

The LNG-powered vessel will also be capable of using greener bio-methane fuels and equipped with Win-GD’s XDF engines with iCER (Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling), which is expected to significantly reduce methane emissions.

In addition, Kota Oasis and the remainder of PIL’s O Class vessels are equipped with ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tanks.

Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kota Oasis to our fleet. This vessel represents another significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability and operational excellence. As the first Asian container shipping line to invest in LNG dual-fuel ships in 2022, we made a bold commitment towards reducing our environmental footprint and achieving our net zero emissions target by 2050.

“Together with the 14,000 TEU “E” class vessels recently delivered, the “O” Class vessels will play a crucial role in enhancing our global connectivity and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

The newbuild vessels are part of PIL’s long-term plan to optimize and renew its fleet for greater operational efficiency and increased sustainability.

In line with this agenda, PIL recently completed its four-unit 14,000 TEU LNG containership fleet and has another 13 LNG dual-fuel vessels on order to be delivered over the next few years.

