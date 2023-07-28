Pipes for second phase of giant Black Sea gas project to come from Italy

July 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Luxembourg-headquartered manufacturer of pipes and related services Tenaris has secured a contract to supply products for a giant natural gas project in the Black Sea in Türkiye.

Source: Tenaris

Tenaris will supply pipes and services for phase II-A of the Sakarya gas field development, operated by Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and located in the ultra-deep waters of the western Black Sea, approximately 175 kilometers offshore Eregli.

The company, founded in Italy and headquartered in Luxembourg, already delivered pipes and services for the first phase of the project.

“In a challenging environment, Tenaris successfully managed the delivery of 65,000 tons of pipes and services for the first phase of the Sakarya project,” said Andrea Previtali, Tenaris Vice President of Line Pipe and Process. “Thanks to the positive experience during the first phase of the project, Tenaris could be reconfirmed for the following one.”

For this second phase of the line pipe project, Tenaris will supply 46,000 tons of 16” seamless pipes.

The materials will be delivered in combination with the company’s One Line services, including the application of a three-layer polypropylene anticorrosion coating (3LPP) on all the pipes, anti-buoyancy concrete coating (CWC) on approximately 5 kilometers of the pipeline, installation of sacrificial anodes, buckle arrestors and bends.

The production of the pipes is set to start at Tenaris’s plant in Dalmine, Italy, in September, with full delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Related Article long read Posted: 3 months ago Premium First gas flows from huge Black Sea project Posted: 3 months ago



The Sakarya gas development project entails the establishment of a subsea production facility at a depth of 2,200 meters, 170 kilometers north of Filyos, the construction of a gas receiving and processing terminal on the Filyos shore, and the construction of pipelines to connect two units on land and sea.

The giant natural gas project achieved first gas on 20 April.

Turkish Petroleum awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for subsurface solutions for the second phase of the project to four companies in May.