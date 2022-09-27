Pipes for world’s southernmost gas project to come from Greece

September 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Corinth Pipeworks has secured a contract to manufacture and supply steel pipes for the Fenix Phase 1 gas export pipeline offshore Argentina.

Corinth is in charge of delivering approximately 40 kilometers of 24″ longitudinally submerged arc welded steel pipes for the project.

The pipes will be manufactured at the company’s facilities in Thisvi, Greece, with installation work set to commence according to schedule in 2023.

The scope of supply also includes external 3LPE anti-corrosion coating and concrete weight coating.

Related Article Posted: 8 days ago TotalEnergies to invest in world’s southernmost gas project Posted: 8 days ago

The Fenix gas field is part of the Cuenca Marina Austral (CMA-1) license and is said to be the world’s southernmost gas project. In April, the national authorities granted the concession an extension for 10 years.

TotalEnergies operates the project with a 37.5 per cent interest through its Total Austral affiliate, in partnership with WintershallDea (37.5 per cent) and Pan American Sur (25 per cent).

Earlier this month, the French energy major approved the final investment decision for the development.

The field will be developed through three horizontal wells, drilled from a new unmanned platform in 70 meters of water depth. Gas will be transported to the TotalEnergies-operated Véga Pleyade platform and treated onshore at the Rio Cullen and Cañadon Alfa plants, also operated by the company.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: