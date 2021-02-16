Pipeshield sets up grouting division

February 16, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Pipeshield, a Tekmar Group company, has launched a new Grouting Division, strengthening the company’s range of subsea protection, support, and stabilisation solutions.

The introduction of a new Grouting Division builds on Pipeshield’s experience in fabric formwork and grout bag solutions.

It enables the company to execute turnkey grouting projects for both offshore and onshore application, whilst realising synergies with their existing products and services.

According to the parent company Tekmar, Pipeshield’s Grouting Division brings a unique offering to the industry; including a high-capacity twin mixer contained within a single system providing complete redundancy and backup that no other single system currently offers.

In addition, it will deliver a dedicated team of specialists and technicians who share over 50 years combined industry experience.

Steve Howlett, managing director at Pipeshield, also said:

“Our services will include free-span correction, structural grouting, and scour prevention and will be offered to all our existing customers and markets.

“Our Grouting Division perfectly complements our existing range of subsea stabilisation / protection products and services.”

According to Howlett, this newly-launched offering can go as a standalone service or integrated project solution for any subsea protection and stabilisation requirement.

The news also follows this year’s recent announcement that subsea asset protection expert secured its largest contract win to date.

The deal will see Pipeshield design, engineer, and manufacture a subsea scour protection solution for a major quay development project.