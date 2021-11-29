Polish owners order 3+1 hybrid dual-fuel ferries at Remontowa

November 29, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Polish ferry company Polskie Promy, part of Polska Żegluga Morska (PŻM), has ordered 3+1 hybrid dual-fuel roll-on/roll-off (RoPax) ferries from compatriot shipbuilder Remontowa Group.

Photo: Remontowa

A shipbuilding contract was signed in Gdansk on 26 November 2021.

The contract is worth nearly PLN 4 billion (about $960.6 million), Marek Gróbarczyk, Secretary of State in the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, revealed on his social media channels.

Mimo niewątpliwych i wiadomych problemów rożnej natury. Mimo niesprzyjających warunków i nieprzychylnych ludzi totalnie chorych z nienawiści do Polski i Polaków – dziś w końcu po olbrzymiej batalii na różnych polach udało się zakończyć temat budowania promów!



Świetna wiadomość pic.twitter.com/Q8BQZikaLS — Marek Gróbarczyk (@marekgrobarczyk) November 26, 2021

As informed, two of the newbuilds will sail under the Unity Line brand, a subsidiary of PŻM, while the third, with the fourth option, will be built for Polferries also known as Polska Żegluga Bałtycka (PŻB).

The environmentally friendly and low-emission vessels will be equipped with hybrid engines. The engines will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel fuel, with battery support, Polferries said on social media.

Instead of conventional propellers, each ferry will be equipped with two azimuth thrusters at the stern and two bow thrusters.

Featuring a length of 195.6 meters and a width of 32.2 meters, the ferries will have a capacity for 4,100 lane meters of freight and 400 passengers.

Since 2009, Remontowa has delivered nineteen new ships to owners from Norway, Denmark, Canada and Sweden, including LNG-powered ferries.

Over the past few years, it also converted three large RoPax ferries for companies from Canada and Sweden, replacing engine systems with those suitable to LNG and methanol.