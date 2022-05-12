Port of Kiel to get more shore power plants on journey to net zero

May 12, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Port operating company Seehafen Kiel has commissioned technology company Siemens AG to build two onshore power plants in the Ostuferhafen at the Port of Kiel.

Further shore power systems for the Kiel seaport. Source: Port of Kiel



This will mean that, from the end of 2023, it should be possible to offer shore power to cruise ships and ferries at all inner-city terminals in the seaport.

The construction project worth €17 million ($17.7 million) includes a 50/60 Hz shore power system for cruise ships and ferries as well as a 50 Hz shore power system for ferries. When it is completed, up to six ships in the port of Kiel should be able to be supplied with green electricity at the same time from the end of 2023.

Cooperation with Siemens enters the next round

After an EU-wide tender, the order for two new shore power systems was recently placed with Siemens AG. Siemens AG emerged as the winner from the negotiation process with a preceding participation competition.

The award of the contract to Siemens for the shore power system at Ostuferhafen is part of a joint success story — the existing Kiel shore power systems at Ostsee-/Schwedenkai and Norwaykai were also built by Siemens AG.

“I am very pleased about the trust placed in us by the seaport of Kiel and the order to install the third and fourth shore power system in Kiel in the Ostuferhafen. With the type and scope of the facility, it is not only one of the largest in Europe, but at the same time the Port of Kiel is once again at the forefront of German seaports when it comes to sustainability,” Lars Nürnberger, spokesman for the Siemens Kiel branch, commented.

The start of construction is planned for autumn of this year, with commissioning scheduled for a year later.

Two systems with up to three supply options

The construction project at the Ostuferhafen includes two shore power plants with capacities for the parallel supply of up to three seagoing vessels.

The first of the two shore power systems is designed to supply up to two ferries or cruise ships and connects four berths at the Ostuferhafen to shore power. It has an output of 16 MVA and can supply cruise ships and ferries with a frequency of 50 or 60 Hz and a voltage of 6.6 kV or 11 kV.

The second shore power system with a 50 Hz mains frequency is designed exclusively for RoRo ships and supplies two berths with a voltage of 6.6 kV or 11 kV up to a maximum power of 5 MVA.

The systems at the Ostuferhafen can then be used to supply up to three ships with shore power in parallel.

Emission-free future

The expansion of the shore power infrastructure is one of the prioritized projects of the Port of Kiel. The seaport of Kiel has long been pursuing a clear sustainability strategy aimed at climate neutrality by 2030.

In addition to the company’s own conversion to sustainable energy sources and innovative solutions for climate protection, the port would also like to use the shore power infrastructure to create incentives for shipping companies to save on CO2 emissions at the quay wall.

“Shore power is an essential component of our sustainable orientation. With the supply infrastructure of six ships, we hope to be able to plug in around 80 percent of the ships while they are at port from 2024/25,” Dirk Claus, Managing Director of Seehafen Kiel, said.

In addition to the CO2 savings, the shore power supply of ships while they are in port also leads to a reduction in noise and pollution.

In late April, the port welcomed the first cruise ship of the new 2022 season to use shore power in Kiel while docked. AIDA Cruises’ 300-meter-long ship AIDAprima arrived at Ostseekai on 29 April and was afterward supplied with green shore power.

