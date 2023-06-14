Port of Melbourne commits to 2030 net-zero target

June 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Port of Melbourne has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions for Scope 1 and 2 for port operations by 2030.

Port of Melbourne

Port of Melbourne plans to achieve its net-zero target by sourcing 100 per cent of the electricity needed for its business operations from renewables. Furthermore, the authority wants to transition its corporate vehicle fleet and marine survey vessel to electric or zero-emissions fuel technologies.

As part of this effort, the port recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the industry to explore the commercial feasibility of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub at the Port of Melbourne.

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller Maersk and ANL, a subsidiary of French shipping major CMA CGM have teamed up with the port to work on a potential project involving the transportation of green methanol from production sites in Bell Bay, Tasmania (ABEL Energy) and Portland, Victoria (HAMR Energy) to Port of Melbourne for storage and bunkering services.

The MoU is said to provide a starting point for the parties to work together to explore the various elements of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub and identify any challenges that would need to be addressed.

“Port of Melbourne is committed to managing the risks and opportunities arising from climate change to ensure the long-term sustainability of the port and the ongoing resilience of our assets,” Port of Melbourne CEO Saul Cannon said.

“Our focus on sustainability is core to our purpose and strategy, and critical to our future success.”

Port of Melbourne also recently joined the C40 Green Ports Forum, an organisation of leading cities and ports around the world with ambitious goals to mitigate air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive health and economic benefits for communities.