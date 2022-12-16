Port of Narvik gets ENOVA funding to build shore power for cruise ships

December 16, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

The Port of Narvik and Norwegian company Plug Nord have been awarded NOK 10.7 million (€1.02 million) in funding from Enova to build shore power for cruise ships.

Credit: Port of Narvik

Narvik has recently built a new cruise quay, and now the new quay soon will be able to offer the ships to connect to the power grid when they are docked.

“This is an important environmental measure for the port and for the city of Narvik. Shore power reduces both emissions and noise from port activities. Dialogue with the shipping companies shows that there is a willingness to connect to a future shore power facility,” said port director Børge Edvardsen Klingan of Narvik Havn KF.

The shore power facility in Narvik will be able to supply one cruise ship at a time. The plan is to build both a high-voltage facility for the larger cruise ships and a smaller low-voltage facility that will be able to serve the smaller cruise vessels, according to the port.

“If all goes according to plan, it will be possible to complete the facilities during 2024. We look forward to offering the cruise ships calling at Narvik environmentally friendly energy from shore,” Klingan added.

Electrification and the transition from fossil to renewable energy is a priority area for Norway to pave the way for emission-free shipping. The Government’s ambition is to reduce emissions from domestic shipping and fishing by 50 per cent by 2030.

“There is a market potential to deliver more than 2 million kWh/year. For every kWh we manage to deliver to a ship, CO₂ emissions are reduced by approximately 0.8 kg,” the port stressed.

The port will cooperate with Plug Nord on the development. Plug Nord is a regional collaboration in the North of Norway between Plug AS, Nordkraft Prosjekt AS, Lofotkraft Muligheter AS, Trollfjord AS, Andøy Energi Holding AS and Vesterålskraft AS.

Plug has extensive experience from the construction and operation of shore power facilities, and has, among other things, built Europe’s largest shore power facility for cruise in Bergen and as well as a facility in Ålesund.

In Northern Norway, Plug and Plug Nord already cooperate with the ports of Harstad, Vågan and Hadsel. The company has also collaborated with Canada’s Montrose Port on shore power systems.