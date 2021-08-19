Port of New Orleans to bring LNG fueling service to ship operators

August 19, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The Port of New Orleans and CLEANCOR Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on solutions to provide liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering to ship operators.

Under the agreement, the energy company will provide LNG to the Port of New Orleans’ customers and marine operators, while the port will offer data, logistics expertise, customer contacts, as well as introductions and marketing support to CLEANCOR.

Furthermorere, it will work with the port to develop “options for infrastructure development that integrate into Port NOLA’s long-range planning.”

“Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of low carbon fueling solutions and this constitutes an exciting opportunity to not only advance the region’s first such project, but also to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime sector,” CLEANCOR CEO Jeff Woods said.

“CLEANCOR will also provide options for LNG bunkering that are compatible with forecasted customer demand and collaborate with Port NOLA to obtain Federal, state, and other authorizations and permits needed to develop the required infrastructure and operations,” the company emphasized.

Last year, the company acquired an LNG fueling station located in Palm Springs, California, to enhance its service.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago CLEANCOR acquires LNG station in Palm Springs Posted: about 1 year ago

A proposed expansion of the Port of New Orleans complex with the addition of an international container terminal in St. Bernard Parish is expected to bring new business opportunities and fuel solutions.

“LNG paves the way of the future and provides a suitable and sustainable fuel source for the diverse cargo operations on our terminals and in our jurisdiction,” Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO of the port said.

The Port of New Orleans follows a move taken by the Port of Galveston to build “the region’s first dedicated bunkering terminal.”