Port of Oakland okays plan for green upgrades at TraPac terminal

May 19, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners has approved plans for green upgrades at TraPac, a key marine terminal at the Oakland Seaport.

Port of Oakland

The port commissioners voted to amend terminal operator TraPac’s lease to include green upgrades to cargo handling equipment at its terminal facilities.

The operator will retrofit three rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs), converting them from diesel fuel to hybrid-diesel fuel, which is expected to reduce emissions from this equipment by 95%. This transformation will take place by the end of 2024, subject to Trapac securing grant funding.

TraPac will also purchase four new hybrid RTGs by the end of 2024, which could similarly reduce emissions by 95%.

“We appreciate the fact that our tenant, TraPac, is collaborating with us on the large investments needed to implement these major changes in cargo handling equipment,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes.

“Oakland is an efficient and convenient seaport for importers and exporters and TraPac is stepping up by going green.”

TraPac has been operating at the Port of Oakland since 1991. The company underwent a two-year expansion project beginning in 2016 that nearly doubled its footprint at the port.

The Port of Oakland has recently met with a delegation of Japanese Ministry officials to discuss green initiatives to reach zero emissions from seaport operations.