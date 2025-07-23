Back to overview
Port of Rotterdam makes progress on sustainability front despite economic challenges

Ports & Logistics
July 23, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Although confronted with economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions in the first half of this year, the Port of Rotterdam advances towards its goal of becoming a net zero port by 2050.

Courtesy of the Port of Rotterdam

Cargo throughput in the port decreased by 4.1% in the first half of 2025. This brought the total throughput to 211 million tons.

The largest decline was in dry bulk (-8.9%) and liquid bulk (-5.3%) segments. Container throughput showed growth of 2.7% in TEU. In terms of tonnage, the container segment showed a decline of 1%.

Although the government has taken positive steps recently to bring the playing field for the Dutch industry more in line with that of neighbouring countries, additional measures are necessary, Rotterdam Port Authority believes.

The announced closure of a number of chemical companies, and with it the loss of hundreds of jobs in the first half of 2025, are said to confirm these concerns. The port authority’s financial results and investments show stable development, with revenues rising 5.2% in H1 2025.

“In recent months, we as a port have been confronted with economic uncertainties, lagging investments, and disruptions in supply chains. In these turbulent times, as a port, we must ensure that the security of supply of energy, food, and other essential materials in Europe remains guaranteed. It is also very important that industry in the port remains competitive so as not to weaken Europe’s strategic autonomy,” Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented.

Sustainability initiatives persist despite challenges

Despite the challenging economic conditions, a large number of projects are underway to create a future-proof port with net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

The construction of infrastructure is necessary for making society and industry more sustainable. Much progress has been made in this area during the first half of the year, including continuing construction of the Porthos CCS project. The construction of the land pipeline has been completed and work has now started on the offshore infrastructure.

The former gas production platform in the North Sea is being converted for the injection of CO2 for permanent storage in gas fields under the North Sea. Porthos is expected to be operational in 2026.

Another important part of the energy transition is the installation of shore power. On March 31, 2025, Cruise Port Shore Power’s shore power system at the Holland Amerikakade officially began operation. This means that Cruise Port Shore Power is staying ahead of European regulations, which stipulate that cruise ships in European ports must use shore power by 2030.

The shore power system for cruise ships is a sustainability project realized at the interface of city and port. Cruise Port Shore Power expects 75% of cruise ships in Rotterdam to connect to the shore power system in the first year.

The digital threat to the Port of Rotterdam has been described as serious as ever. In 2025, there were no incidents affecting critical systems, but a robust cybersecurity strategy remains crucial, as per the port authority. The port authority said it is working with partners to ensure a safe and resilient digital infrastructure. Since the beginning of the year, the FERM Foundation has been transformed into a national platform that acts as a coordinator, connector, and advocate for the five seaports of national importance. Structural cooperation with government agencies and chain partners is increasing the resilience of crucial digital processes.

