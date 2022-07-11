Pre-construction survey scheduled for Wales-Ireland interconnector

July 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

A pre-construction survey for the Greenlink Interconnector, which will link Wales and Ireland, is set to commence in mid-July.

Source: The project’s Marine Notice

The pre-construction survey is expected to be carried out between 16 July and 2 August, weather dependent.

The work will be conducted by the GEOxyz-owned multi-disciplined survey vessel Geo Ocean V. Running on hybrid propulsion, the vessel is fitted for geophysical and geotechnical survey work.

Greenlink is known as the first privately-financed interconnector in Europe supported under the Cap and Floor regulatory regimes in the UK and Ireland and represents a total investment of over €500 million.

It comprises a 190-kilometer subsea and underground HVDC cable system, two converter stations, a tail station at Great Island in Wexford, Ireland, and onshore cable works in Wexford and Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The consortium of Sumitomo Electric and Siemens Energy was contracted in September 2021 to provide the design, engineering, procurement, production, construction, and commissioning of an HVDC subsea/underground electricity interconnector cable, with associated converter stations.

Earlier this year, Jan De Nul won a contract with Sumitomo Electric Industries for the installation of two subsea HVDC cables and one fiber optic cable for the Greenlink Interconnector.

The project reached a financial close in March, enabling the start of full construction of the electricity interconnector after Partners Group, which owns Greenlink on behalf of its clients, secured debt financing for the project with a consortium of banks to fund construction.

The interconnector is due for commissioning in 2024.

