Proman Stena Bulk welcomes second methanol-fuelled tanker

July 5, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Shipping joint venture Proman Stena Bulk has accepted delivery of the second methanol-powered newbuild tanker, Stena Pro Marine.

Courtesy of Proman Stena Bulk

The announcement follows the last month’s delivery of the first of six 49,900 dwt methanol-powered dual-fuel medium-range vessels, Stena Pro Patria.

Both IMOIIMeMAX dual-fuel mid-range (MR) tankers were built at Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd (GSI) in China. Stena Pro Marine, like Stena Pro Patria, is expected to consume 12,500 tonnes of methanol per annum.

The use of methanol onboard virtually eliminates local pollutants including SOx and Particulate Matter (PM), cuts NOx emissions by 60% and reduces CO2 emissions by up to 15% on a tank to wake basis versus conventional marine fuels.

“Vessels such as the Stena Pro Marine demonstrate to shipowners and policymakers that the industry can take proactive and immediate steps on the decarbonisation pathway,” Anita Gajadhar, MD of Proman Shipping, Marketing and Logistics, said.

“Proman and other producers are ramping up investments in low-carbon methanol technologies and renewables projects to meet rapidly expanding customer demand. As regulators continue to propel much-needed maritime decarbonisation, including the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ legislative package, these vessels underline the importance of a regulatory framework that relies on one certification methodology for alternative fuels and accurate emission measurements of all fuels, including reduced carbon-intensity fossil-origin products, which play an important early role in accelerating the switch to cleaner fuels and enabling the pathway to net-zero.”

“We’re proud to be able to add Stena Pro Marine alongside Stena Pro Patria to our fleet with this delivery announcement. We truly believe that these vessels are not only a step forward for MR tanker design but are also a clear statement of intent to the market. They showcase our confidence in methanol as an important and viable solution for the future of sustainable shipping,” Erik Hånell, President and CEO of Stena Bulk, commented.

Alongside pioneering the methanol tankers, Proman and Stena Bulk are also committed to supporting the development of frameworks for methanol uptake in shipping. The JV aims to continue to invest in methanol as a marine fuel and support legislation and regulations that drive methanol’s viability today while continuing to develop production and infrastructure for tomorrow.

The growing momentum behind methanol-powered vessels across the shipping industry in recent weeks highlights methanol’s key advantage as a globally available cleaner marine fuel: its proven net-zero pathway allows shipowners to invest in vessels that are already futureproofed.

As well as enabling immediate greenhouse gas emissions reductions, CO2 emissions can be steadily reduced by blending increasing quantities of low-carbon and renewable methanol in the coming years, without any changes to engines or wider infrastructure.

