Proman teams up with Mitsubishi to develop low-carbon ammonia plant in Louisiana

October 17, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Methanol producer and supplier Proman has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation to examine building a low-carbon ammonia facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Illustration only. Courtesy of Mitsubishi Corporation

According to Proman, the proposed plant would produce approximately 1.2 million tons per year of clean ammonia by incorporating carbon capture and sequestration technology.

It will be located on Proman’s existing site in Lake Charles, adjacent to the company’s natural gas to methanol plant, which is also under development.

Ammonia produced at the facility will be primarily exported to Japan as a clean fuel to reduce emissions from coal-fired power plants, in line with Japan’s national strategy to grow domestic ammonia consumption to help achieve its decarbonization goals.

Proman Chief Executive David Cassidy commented on the agreement: “We are delighted to be developing this world-scale ultra-low-carbon ammonia facility with Mitsubishi Corporation. Proman is already a leading fertilizer producer, and we are committed to expanding our global production to drive forward ammonia’s critical role as a fertilizer, fuel, and decarbonized future energy source.

“Once completed, this state-of-the-art plant with industry-leading carbon capture technology will be a major step towards meeting the growing demand for ammonia as a clean fuel. We are honored to be partnering with Mitsubishi on this.”

Earlier this year, Japan received its first shipment of accredited low-carbon ammonia for use as fuel in power generation.