Proman to help Port of Klaipeda implement methanol bunkering

June 7, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Methanol producer and supplier Proman has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lithuanian Port of Klaipeda to support the implementation of future methanol bunkering in or near the port.

Courtesy of Port of Klaipeda

Under the MoU, Proman will support the Lithuanian port in planning, designing and implementing future methanol bunkering. It will also help the port with the potential development of a methanol-to-power project for shoreside power (SSE) in or near the Klaipeda port.

The cooperation agreement will see the two parties exchange information on methanol production, storage, supply, bunkering and use; sustainable port development, environmental protection and other topics; as well as potential joint participation in methanol production and power projects, alternative fuels events, conferences, seminars and initiatives.

With the cooperation agreement, Proman will also support the Port of Klaipeda to initiate dialogue and cooperation with methanol experts and operators, methanol clusters and associations, as well as shipping lines, the company stated.

The collaboration with the methanol supplier is also expected to back the Port of Klaipeda to transition to an energy port as it undergoes a major transformation in the coming years.

“The number of ships powered by alternative fuels has been growing every year. With both shipowners and ports obliged to reduce their annual emissions, alternatively fuelled ships are becoming increasingly more integrated into the shipping sector”, said Algis Latakas, CEO of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority.

“Last year, 275 alternative fuel ships were ordered worldwide. Ports need to make decisions today to keep pace and to offer alternative fuel hubs to shipping lines in time. The Port of Klaipeda is taking proactive steps to ensure the deployment of alternative fuels and to gain knowledge and know-how in the alternative energy industry. Together, we are building a network of partners and stakeholders who could potentially participate in various stages of green energy projects.”

Timothy Cornelius, Managing Director of Corporate Development at Proman, added: “Our range of products, particularly our low-carbon methanol blends, combined with our continuing investments in green and low-carbon methanol production facilities globally, will help catalyse the energy transition for a diverse range of industries. This MoU with Klaipeda Port is a part of our effort to provide storage, bunkering and logistics solutions within Europe for our worldwide customer base.”