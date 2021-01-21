Proserv US division Gilmore eyes expansion with Nemetz at helm

January 21, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Houston-based Gilmore, a Proserv company, has appointed David Nemetz as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Gilmore, as an integral component of Aberdeen headquartered Proserv, has been providing flow control solutions, such as critical service valves and regulators, to the oil and gas industry for more than 50 years.

David Nemetz, an engineer by training, previously held senior roles at the likes of TechnipFMC and FMC Technologies, before first joining Proserv as project director in May 2019, soon after which he then took up the role of president at Gilmore.

Expansion plans

Gilmore is looking to widen its footprint across markets and regions, utilising both organic and inorganic expansion strategies, through 2021 and beyond.

The business intends to direct its solutions to new segments of oil and gas, including a landmark move into the unconventional drilling space, while it will also harness the reliability and durability of its renowned shear seal technology in severe service environments and apply that to parts of the sector, and other industries, where existing products do not offer the same level of quality or robustness, Proserv expalins.

Driven by Nemetz as CEO, Gilmore will also actively pursue appropriate business acquisitions that will accelerate penetration into new markets or widen its product capabilities and range.

“Through 2021, we will roll out a range of genuinely disruptive products, incorporating exciting new materials, which will take corrosion resistance, debris tolerance and durability in unconventional completions solutions to a whole new level. These will provide a paradigm shift in the reliability and durability of flow control technology available in the market right now,” said Nemetz.

Nemetz’s senior team is augmented by Ryan Bludau, vice president (VP), Technology and Business Ventures, who plays a key role in Gilmore’s inorganic growth strategy and new product development, and Scott Shugart, VP, Operations, who oversees key strategic and logistical functions as the business looks to grow, including fulfilling on-time delivery targets.

Despite the challenges of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Gilmore enjoyed a very resilient year through 2020, supported by its release of seven new products, comprising the latest unveilings from its cutting-edge GEN 2 range of valves and regulators.

David Currie, Group CEO, Proserv stated:

“We have set out ambitious plans for Gilmore in the coming few years as it unveils significant product launches and targets entirely new markets. The core fundamentals of Gilmore, from its research and development and design capability, through to its high-quality materials and industry leading qualification testing, are best in class.”