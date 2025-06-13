Eco Wave Power nears completion of first US wave energy unit at Port of LA

Eco Wave Power nears completion of first U.S. wave energy unit at Port of LA
June 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power is finalizing the manufacturing phase of its first U.S. pilot wave energy project, set to be installed at the Port of Los Angeles in July 2025.

Source: Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power said that during a site visit to its U.S. manufacturing partner, California-based All-Ways Metal, CEO Inna Braverman and VP of Engineering Ran Atias confirmed that three floaters have been built and are now entering the painting and final assembly phase.

All floaters for the pilot are expected to be completed by the end of June, keeping the installation on schedule.

“Seeing the floaters take shape here in California is incredibly exciting,” said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“This is not just a milestone for our technology—it’s a powerful statement about what happens when international innovation meets strong local partnerships. The floaters taking shape here in California are not just steel and bolts—they’re the physical proof that wave energy is moving from concept to reality on American shores.”

In parallel, Eco Wave Power and the Port of Los Angeles reviewed the final deployment strategy during a joint visit to the installation site. Installation will use the company’s patented floaters, which are attached to existing marine structures. Wave motion will be converted into electricity via a land-based conversion unit, which the company positions as a lower-maintenance alternative to offshore systems.

The project, hosted by AltaSea at the Port of LA and supported by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program, will serve as the first-ever onshore wave energy installation in the U.S.

Eco Wave Power said the pilot aims to validate the commercial viability of scalable, port-integrated wave power in the U.S. market.

In April, Eco Wave Power signed a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal for the production of floaters for its first U.S. wave energy installation at the Port of Los Angeles. The agreement followed key regulatory clearances, including a final license from the Port of Los Angeles granted earlier this month and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured in November 2024.

