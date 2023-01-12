Provaris, Norwegian Hydrogen ally on green hydrogen development in Nordics

January 12, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Australian Provaris Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian Hydrogen AS, a developer of hydrogen production hubs and value chains, to collaborate on the development of green hydrogen value chain projects in the Nordics, Europe.

Courtesy of Provaris Energy

The scope of the MoU will focus on the development of the full value chain, including production, maritime transportation, and distribution to off-takers.

The MoU also provides a framework to jointly undertake a concept design study to:

Review identified sites and select a preferred location suitable for domestic and export volumes of hydrogen.

Undertake a technical and economic review for the production and supply of compressed gaseous green hydrogen to nominated European ports.

According to Provaris, the scope of the study will include the renewable power supply, production of hydrogen, compression facilities, storage, jetty loading and unloading infrastructure, Provaris’ H2Neo carrier, and import infrastructure required at identified import locations. Additionally, application for suitable funding schemes available through national schemes and the European Union (EU) will also be made.

The companies’ goal is for an export supply chain to be in operation by 2027, with the first step being the completion of a design concept study, at which time the parties are also expected to agree on the location and scale of the first fast-track production and export project, responsibilities and timing for detailed feasibility, along with the identification of additional collaboration partners to establish a green hydrogen value chain and export facility in the Nordics.

Martin Carolan, Provaris Managing Director and CEO, said: “Provaris is delighted to collaborate with Norwegian Hydrogen to accelerate our development ambitions of an integrated export hydrogen project from the Nordic region that will benefit from the simplicity and efficiency of compressed hydrogen as a marine carrier.”

”The Nordic region offers several advantages that can include low-cost hydropower, proximity to offtake markets and supportive governments committed to supplying hydrogen to Europe. This collaboration also has strategic alignment with the development timeline of our H2Neo carrier and validation of the increasing interest for our compressed H2 transport solution for hydrogen supply into Europe.”

Jens Berge, Norwegian Hydrogen’s CEO, said: “We are excited to work with Provaris on a solution which will bring green hydrogen to the EU market in a flexible, cost-effective and timely manner. The vast experience and diverse capabilities within the combined Provaris and Norwegian Hydrogen team, along with a huge demand for green hydrogen in the EU, makes this a great opportunity for both parties.”

Per Roed, Provaris Chief Technical Officer, said: “In August 2022, Provaris Norway AS was established strategically as our European hub to establish partnerships that can leverage the availability of low-cost, stable green energy in close proximity to major European import hubs. Our collaboration with Norwegian Hydrogen is an example of our strategy to position the Nordics as a first-mover and leader in export projects. We are very excited to join forces with Norwegian Hydrogen who share our ambition to target fast-track opportunities to commence hydrogen exports.”

Provaris said that Norwegian Hydrogen is paving the way for projects all over the Nordics with its Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub Pilot-E project in Norway, estimated to commence production later in the year, and the collaboration with Provaris will allow the company to accelerate their ambitions.

Provaris also has experience in the development of compressed green hydrogen export projects, one being a 2.8 GW Tiwi H2 development project in Australia.



According to Provaris, the collaboration with Norwegian Hydrogen can over time deliver giga-scale quantities of green hydrogen.

To assist with increasing market awareness of compressed H2 marine transport and the identification of collaboration partners and off-take markets, Provaris has recently joined Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP), an organisation aiming to support and assist organisations in the internationalisation of their collective technology and industry.

Provaris said it is already working with a number of NORWEP partners, and they look forward to more collaborations. Moreover, the company noted that NORWEP’s local energy advisors in the EU will support Provaris with options for landing compressed hydrogen into the EU’s developing hydrogen

infrastructure.

Norway launched its first hydrogen strategy in 2005 and followed up with a new Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap in 2020 and 2021, respectively, where the government confirmed ambitions to further develop Norway’s position as an energy nation through various initiatives that include hydrogen, offshore wind, and so on. The projects continue developing.

Related Article long read Posted: 5 months ago Premium Green hydrogen for up to 40 vessels in Norway Posted: 5 months ago



Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel on social media: