Prysmian inks €68 million deal for new subsea power link in Italy

November 23, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Prysmian has received a Letter of Award from Italian transmission system operator (TSO) Terna to develop a submarine power link between the island of Elba and the Italian mainland.

The project, worth circa €68 million, includes marine and civil works for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of an HVAC 132 kV three-core power cable with XLPE insulation and single-wire armoring between the power stations on Elba island and in Piombino, along a 34-kilometer submarine and three-kilometer land route.

The submarine cables will be manufactured at Prysmian’s Arco Felice plant in Naples, while the onshore cables will be produced at the Pignataro plant.

Cable laying will be performed by the company’s cable-laying vessel (CLV) Leonardo da Vinci, with delivery and commissioning scheduled by 2023.

This project is the third of its kind for Terna, after Capri–Torre Annunziata and Capri–Sorrento.

According to Prysmian, the new cable will double the island’s energy supply, guaranteeing a more secure energy flow, particularly during the heavy tourist season in the summer months.

The company has developed several submarine links for Terna in recent years, connecting the Italian mainland to Sardinia (SA.PE.I.) and Sicily (Sorgente Rizziconi), in addition to the aforementioned links with the islands of the Campania region.