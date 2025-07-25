Back to overview
PSA Antwerp joins Zero Emission Port Alliance to drive decarbonization

July 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

PSA Antwerp (PSAA), a Belgium-based terminal operator and part of PSA International, recently joined the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA), an initiative that brings together terminal operators, ports and other stakeholders to accelerate decarbonization.

Illustration. Courtesy of PSA Antwerp

As explained, joining ZEPA aligns with PSA’s broader climate goals. The PSA Group aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

PSAA is taking a range of actions to meet these targets, with the decarbonization of its straddle carrier fleet — the Green Straddle Carrier Program — being a key element. As part of this program, PSAA is evaluating fully electric straddle carriers as one of the different potential decarbonization technologies.

In May 2023, PSA launched a fully electric straddle carrier (e-straddle carrier) at its terminal in the Port of Antwerp as part of the Green Straddle Carrier Program.

“Straddle carriers are essential for our daily terminal operations but are also responsible for the vast majority of our direct emissions in Belgium,” Francis De Ruytter, Regional Head Sustainability PSA Europe, Mediterranean, and the Americas, said.

“That’s why we are investing heavily in our Green Straddle Carrier Program.”

However, the shift to zero-emission port equipment presents significant technical and financial challenges.

“Equipment from different manufacturers often lacks full interoperability, and there are very few standardized charging infrastructure solutions available. On top of that, battery-electric port equipment requires significant investments,” Edward Tah, Managing Director PSA Belgium, noted.

“Through this alliance, we aim to accelerate the transition by working closely with other front-runners to scale up zero-emission equipment. The unique collaboration across the entire value chain — from terminals to manufacturers and ports — is key to making this possible.”

In related news, PSA Antwerp decided last year to equip its Europa Terminal with a shore power installation by 2026. With a power capacity of 7.5 megawatts, up to 100 berthed container ships per year will be able to draw green shore power. This will enable an annual CO2 reduction of up to 10,309 tons starting in 2026.

PSA Antwerp is the second flagship within the PSA Group and operates three container terminals in the Port of Antwerp. In addition, PSA handles breakbulk, steel, and project cargo at PSA Breakbulk, as well as RoRo and paper at the multipurpose terminal PSA Zeebrugge.

