PSA, ONE set up eco-friendly barge service at Jurong Island Terminal

December 3, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based port group PSA Corporation (PSA) and compatriot container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) launched an environmentally friendly barge sailing from PSA Singapore to PSA Jurong Island Terminal on 24 November 2021.

Image Courtesy: PSA Singapore

As explained, the collaboration is part of both companies’ decarbonization efforts to limit the impact of terminal and shipping activities on the environment.

Specifically, transportation of container-on-barge, or barge shipping, is said to be a more environmentally friendly mode of cargo transportation as compared to truck operations, which could reduce up to 30% of greenhouses gases (GHG) for one twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container under this joint endeavour.

This barge service will be used to transport empty containers to Jurong Island Terminal for ONE’s identified customers located on Jurong Island.

“Our collaboration has not only optimised operational efficiency, but also created a greener ‘marine highway’ option for shippers and carriers as we stay committed to greening the industry,” Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, commented.

“With this cleaner mode of transport, PSA has further built on our vision to orchestrate supply chains better and more sustainably.”

“ONE remains committed to furthering our decarbonization efforts throughout the maritime supply chain and finding the best way to reduce our overall carbon footprint. While going greener, we continue to build up our capability to safeguard global supply chain by diversifying modes of empty transport,” Yasuki Iwai, Managing Director of Product and Network Division, Ocean Network Express, said.

The port company operates a barge terminal at Jurong Island Terminal, located in the west of the island. There are currently two berths at the terminal.

Last year, the port group and Jurong Port teamed up with several compatriot companies and counterparts from Japan to explore hydrogen as a low-carbon alternative for Singapore.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the companies are working together on developing ways to utilize hydrogen as a green energy source.