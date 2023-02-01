PSV to undergo conversion to back subsea and decommissioning activities

February 1, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch Wagenborg Offshore has signed a long-term agreement with an “energy major” for a platform supply vessel (PSV) that will be converted into a multipurpose offshore vessel set to support subsea activities and decommissioning works.

Source: Wagenborg Offshore

A young PX121 PSV will be converted into a multipurpose offshore vessel within 34 weeks at the shipyard Royal Niestern Sander in Delfzijl, the Netherlands.

The vessel will be equipped with an additional accommodation module for 20 people, and will see the installation of an active heave-compensated crane.

In addition, the vessel will also have an emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) class C notation enabling it to perform emergency response and rescue duties.

According to Wagenborg, dozens of local employees will work on the conversion, giving an impulse to regional employment.

Christening and name reveal will take place by the end of the second quarter of 2023, after which the vessel will commence services in the Southern North Sea.