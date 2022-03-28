Public consultations scheduled for Eastern Green Link 2

March 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission (SHE Transmission) and National Grid Energy Transmission (NGET) have scheduled consultation events for the Eastern Green Link 2 subsea HVDC project.

The parties are holding Pre-Application Consultation (PAC) events to be undertaken in advance of the submission to Marine Scotland of an application for Marine Licences for the installation of the Eastern Green Link 2 Marine Scheme in Scottish waters.

Eastern Green Link 2 was formerly known as Eastern Link 2 and Scotland to England Green Link 2

The Marine Scheme includes approximately 440 kilometers of subsea high voltage direct current (HVDC) cables, fiber optic cable and associated cable protection from Mean High Water Springs at Sandford Bay, Peterhead to Fraisthorpe Sands, England.

These events will focus on the elements of the Marine Scheme which are located in Scottish waters.

A face-to-face public exhibition will take place on 6 April at Peterhead Football Club between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This is an open door drop-in session open to all members of the public and interested parties.

Further two online consultation events will take place on 7 April between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., as well as from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The online virtual consultation events have been designed to be fully interactive, allowing for the presentation of key project information and plans, as well as providing an opportunity to ask questions about the project.

Visitors will be able to engage directly with the project team via an instant message function, where they can ask any questions they might have about the project and share their feedback on the current proposals.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: