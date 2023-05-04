PXGEO secures MTS survey work in Oceania

May 4, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Marine geophysical services provider PXGEO has secured a contract for a 3D marine towed streamer (MTS) survey in Oceania.

Illustration (Courtesy of PXGEO)

Illustration (Courtesy of PXGEO)

The work will be done for the regional exploration company, according to PXGEO.

The survey has a duration of approximately one month, the company added.

Tony Bowman, CEO of PXGEO, said: “Following the successful completion of a three-month project for TGS in Asia Pacific we are pleased to secure follow-on work in an area with significant exploration potential.”

To remind, PXGEO secured a towed streamer contract in the Asia Pacific region to acquire 3D seismic data for TGS back in October 2022.

Before that, PXGEO entered into one-year agreement with TGS for the provision of its vessels for towed streamer seismic acquisition services, starting from October 2021.

Worth noting, PXGEO recently appointed Tony Bowman from Schlumberger as its new CEO, following the resignation of Duncan Eley from the position.