PXGEO 2 to acquire seismic data for TGS in Asia Pacific

October 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

PXGEO has secured a towed streamer contract in the Asia Pacific region to acquire 3D seismic data for TGS.

The seismic vessel PXGEO 2 is set to mobilize in December for the project. Activities are expected to last for approximately three months.

PXGEO entered into an agreement with TGS last year for the provision of its vessels for towed streamer seismic acquisition services. The one-year arrangement began in October 2021.

To remind, PXGEO 2 was delivered to PXGEO in mid-April 2021. It is equipped with Sercel Sentinel solid streamers and Sercel G-Source II energy arrays, as well as DownUnder GeoSolutions’ (DUG) data acquisition quality control and onboard processing and visualization software.

This September, PXGEO reported that the vessel commenced a 3D project in the North Sea following the completion of an eight-month towed streamer assignment for TGS in the Egyptian Red Sea.