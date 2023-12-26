PXGEO gets access to ‘core technology’ with acquisition of geophysical company

December 26, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has acquired 100% of the share capital of Oslo-headquartered AmpSeis, a geophysical company said to have developed an advanced ocean bottom node (OBN).

Illustration. Source: PXGEO

PXGEO said that the acquisition of AmpSeis is a step forward in its strategy to be the technology leader in the ocean bottom seismic industry and secures the company’s access to core technology.

The first batch of the new nodes will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the company, the acquired node technology combined with the next-generation OBN handling system MantaRay, which uses hovering autonomous underwater vehicles (HAUVs), takes the efficiency of OBN seismic data acquisition to the next level.

Earlier this year, PXGEO and Saab developed the MantaRay OBN handling system in a push to make offshore seismic data acquisition fully autonomous.

The partners then noted that the system is capable of deploying and recovering nodes faster and with better precision than traditional methods. The fully-electrical system is said to allow complete survey design flexibility providing optimal imaging to eliminate geological risk, minimizing seabed impact and reducing crew and operational exposure.