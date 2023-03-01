PXGEO’s new CEO coming from Schlumberger

March 1, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Following the resignation of Duncan Eley, marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has appointed Tony Bowman from Schlumberger as its new CEO.

The PXGEO 2 vessel. Source: PXGEO

Bowman comes from Schlumberger where he held a number of senior roles across multiple geographical locations, including President of WesternGeco, which operated a fleet of offshore seismic vessels, and President of Schlumberger Information Solutions.

The appointment follows Duncan Eley’s decision to resign and leave the company. According to PXGEO, Eley led the organization through the acquisition and integration of a node business, achieving over $200 million in backlog at the end of its first year of operations.

“The Board and PXGEO’s shareholders wish to acknowledge and offer their profound thanks to Duncan for his achievements and dedication to PXGEO that has brought the business to its current launch pad. He leaves with our very best wishes for his future endeavors,” PXGEO said.

The new CEO will take the helm on 3 April. Pending his arrival, Peter Zickerman will serve as interim CEO.

PXGEO also announced changes to its board of directors. Peter Zickerman, a current director and the company’s founder, is appointed Executive Chairman of the board, and Christopher Mallon has joined the board as an independent director.

Related Article Posted: 22 days ago Shell hires PXGEO for seismic work Posted: 22 days ago

Speaking about most recent news, at the beginning of February, PXGEO entered into an agreement with UK oil energy giant Shell for the provision of seismic acquisition services.

The work includes a marine towed streamer seismic acquisition survey for 12 months over a two-year period.