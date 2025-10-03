Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Thai operator taps Candela for electric flying ferries

Thai operator taps Candela for electric flying ferries

Business Developments & Projects
October 3, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish electric boat maker Candela has signed an agreement with Thai operator Seudamgo by Leopard Transportation for ten of its electric hydrofoil ferries to initially operate on Thailand’s route between the mainland and Koh Kood Island.

Courtesy of Candela

Under the agreement, Seudamgo will take delivery of ten Candela P12 hydrofoil ferries for operations in Thailand.

The vessels are said to offer “a radically different approach” than traditional fast ferries and speedboats. Flying above the water on underwater wings, they use up to 80% less energy than traditional boats, produce zero emissions, and leave virtually no wake or noise. With the ability to charge directly from solar power, they are expected to enable clean and sustainable island transport.

“Candela’s P-12 foil electric technology is a game-changer. It represents a truly sustainable vessel – free from emissions, oil spills, and underwater noise. At the same time, it offers passengers a superior experience – you can’t really get seasick on board a Candela. We are proud to be the first to bring this unique technology to Thailand and South-East Asia,” said Surachai Suwanthanakul, CEO of Leopard Transportation Co., Ltd.

“This agreement demonstrates how Thailand can leapfrog directly to sustainable waterborne transport,” added Gustav Hasselskog, Founder and CEO of Candela. “By replacing noisy, polluting speedboats with our electric flying ships, Seudamgo is protecting one of Thailand’s most beautiful destinations.”

Last year, Candela’s P-12 electric hydrofoil ships were also selected for NEOM, a sustainable “megacity project” in Saudi Arabia.

The first of Candela’s new P-12 model, described as the world’s first electric hydrofoil ferry, started operations in Stockholm on October 29.

