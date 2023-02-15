Raizen links up with KCC to cut CO2 footprint by up to 40%

February 15, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

KCC Chartering AS, a subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC), and Raizen, an integrated energy company, have signed a three-year contract of affreightment (COA) that aims to improve trading efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint by up to 40%.

As explained, the deal was inked for the shipment of liquid and dry products from the Raízen portfolio to multiple strategic markets.

Credit: KCC

Furthermore, the COA forms the basis for a long-term partnership and is aimed at improving voyage efficiency to reduce both the carbon footprint of KCC’s fleet and Raizen’s operations.

The combination of shipments, with minimum ballast and wait time in between, is expected to reduce CO2 emissions per ton of cargo transported by up to 40%, depending on the route and when compared to standard tankers and dry bulk vessels performing the same trades.

To achieve this reduction, KCC’s combination vessels transport both dry and liquid cargo by loading the ship with one product to a specific location and returning with another, thereby ensuring the vessels are constantly loaded.

Moreover, the partners aim to achieve further emission reductions by setting forth ambitions for long-term cooperation on energy and operational efficiency initiatives, as well as the potential testing of new fuel types.

“As part of our efforts to navigate and lead the global energy transition, specifically maritime decarbonization, we are excited to partner with KCC to reduce CO2 emissions in the shipping and maritime industry. Our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation makes this partnership a natural fit, and we are confident that it will have a positive impact on the environment and the industry,” Paulo Côrte-Real Neves, Raizen VP of Trading commented.

“Together, we will address inefficiencies in shipping and deliver on our joint commitments towards decarbonization. The COA marks a major milestone in the development of KCC’s CLEANBU business for important trades in the region,” Engebret Dahm, CEO of KCC.

The CLEANBU carriers, which are said to be the world’s most environmentally friendly deep-sea vessels, have been built to carry both wet and dry bulk cargoes.

KCC stated that the CLEANBU series vessels are ‘unique vessels’ in terms of operations, technical efficiency and design.

These vessels have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 2030 targets for shipping.

In May last year, KCC took delivery of the final CLEANBU vessel.