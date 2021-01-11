Klaveness receives sixth energy-efficient CLEANBU vessel

January 11, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC), part of Norway’s shipping company Torvald Klaveness, has accepted delivery of MV Baiacu, its sixth CLEANBU vessel.

The 83,600 dwt newbuild was handed over to its owner by New Yangzi Shipyard in China on 11 January.

Image Courtesy: Klaveness Combination Carriers

The MV Baiacu is the sixth of in total eight contracted CLEANBU combination carriers. Two more units, to be named Balzani and Bass, are scheduled for delivery later this year, data provided by VesselsValue shows.

The CLEANBUs are both full-fledged LR1 product tankers and Kamsarmax bulk carriers transporting clean petroleum products (CPP), heavy liquid cargoes as CSS as well as all types of dry bulk products.

These vessels have an advanced design, environmental performance as well as operational and technical efficiency. Specifically, they have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with IMO’s 2030 targets for shipping, according to Klaveness.

As informed, the start of trading of MV Baiacu will be delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine regulations impacting the mobilization of crew. The ship is scheduled to load its first cargo of clean petroleum products in mid-February.

With the delivery of the MV Baiacu, Klaveness Combination Carriers will operate a fleet of 15 combination carriers.