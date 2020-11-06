Rambøll wins another Hesselø cable route survey contract

November 6, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Rambøll has secured another contract with Energinet to carry out an export cable route survey for the Hesselø offshore wind farm in Denmark.

The contract concerns the proposed export cable route with landfall in Gilleleje.

Two export cable routes were initially explored, thus two tender processes were carried out, both in which Rambøll was successful, a spokesperson from Energinet told OffshoreWIND.

The company signed the first contract with the Danish transmission system operator (TSO) on 18 September for the cable route with landfall in Kyndby.

Located in Kattegatt, Hesselø is the second of three offshore wind farms proposed in Denmark’s Energy Agreement 2018, the first being the Thor project.

Both projects will be commissioned in 2027. Denmark plans to start the tendering procedure for the development of Hesselø in 2021, and select the winner in 2022.

The wind farm will have an installed capacity of between 800 MW and 1,200 MW and can thus potentially become the largest Danish offshore wind farm, depending on the capacity that the winner of the tender chooses to install.