RE2 Robotics expands manufacturing capability

September 24, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Pittsburgh-based robotic arms developer RE2 Robotics has expanded its Lawrenceville campus with the acquisition of a new facility.

The new space will help the company meet the growing demand for its robotic systems in defense and commercial markets.

It locates directly across the street from its current office.

The space, which measures approximately 10,000 square feet, features a large tank for testing RE2 Robotics’ underwater manipulation systems.

It also features indoor and outdoor testing areas that will allow engineers to conduct on-site testing of robotic systems.

After renovations RE2’s machine shop, electrical, and assembly labs, and also entire production team, will relocate to the new building.

“As we continue our transition into commercial markets, the demands for our technology are rapidly increasing.

“This new facility will enable our team to increase the in-house production of our robotic arms, as well as expand our ability to research and test new robotic systems,” said Jorgen Pedersen, president and CEO.

Specifically, the new space will have two floors; a ground floor space for manufacturing and machine shop applications, and an upper floor used for meetings and project planning.

Douglas Peters, RE2 Robotics vice president of operations, also said.

“The ground floor space is ideal for precision shop equipment and provides plenty of space for our entire production team as we grow.

“To support this testing and the projects developing our next-generation robotic technologies, the second floor of the building will be set up as team rooms and conference rooms.”

The expansion project should finalise by early 2021.