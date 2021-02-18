Reach Subsea, MMT stay on Nord Stream survey duty

February 18, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea and its Swedish partner MMT have landed a three-year deal, with two one-year options from Nord Stream AG.

This award follows on from the original contract for inspection of both lines of the Nord Stream Pipeline running through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany awarded in 2017.

The yearly inspections include visual and acoustic survey services critical for the pipeline integrity assessments, covering inspection of the European sections of both lines of the Nord Stream Pipeline System.

According to Reach, one of the key advantages from this continued collaboration is the development resulting from the experiences gained during the last four years. “This allows for significantly reduced costs and increased efficiency by high-speed survey operations and automated data processing workflows,” the company said.

Execution of the 2021 scope under the new contract will take place in 1Q-2Q.

Good start in 2021

Furthermore, Reach said it has recently secured several other contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2021 execution. The company has approximately 550 project days for 2021 execution, which is an improvement from the 400 days at the same time last year.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach, said: “We are pleased to see that quality in execution once again proves to be a recipe for repeat business from our clients. As we enter 2021, we are encouraged with how the first part of the year is shaping up, with a schedule that looks much better than at the same time last year.”

Per-Olof Sverlinger, CEO of MMT Sweden, said: “After four years of successful inspections of the Nord Stream Pipelines, we are very proud to again be the chosen contractor and continue to bring our technology to the Baltic Sea, increasing the efficiency and cost reductions for our clients. In cooperation with our partner Reach Subsea, we will continue to support Nord Stream in their safe and environmentally friendly energy transport to Europe.”