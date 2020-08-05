Reach Subsea nets new contracts

August 5, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Reach Subsea, together with its partner MMT Sweden, has secured new contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution.

The contracts add 250 project days to the company’s already secured 750 project days for the remainder of 2020.

The projects involve both inspection, survey and construction support work in both the oil & gas and renewables sectors.

Reach Subsea now has approximately 1,000 project days for Q2-Q4 2020 execution, and about 300 project days for 2021 execution.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, said: “We are pleased to have secured contracts in a challenging time and we see that our good performance continues to benefit us in securing more work from our clients. With Q3 well covered our focus is now to build further on our schedule for Q4 and beyond, for which we have several leads, and execute the projects we already have to the high standard our clients have come to expect.”