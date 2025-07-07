Subsea7 gets to work offshore Egypt under ‘sizeable’ contract

Back to overview
Project & Tenders
July 7, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea7 has secured an engineering, procurement, commissioning and installation (EPCI) contract offshore Egypt for flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea components for a tie-back to existing infrastructure.

Subsea7 said the contract was a sizeable one, meaning it is worth between $50 million and $150 million.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at the company’s offices in France, Portugal, and Egypt, with offshore activity expected to start next year.

David Bertin, Subsea7’s Senior Vice President GPC East, said: “Our early engagement has been instrumental in shaping a shared vision and delivering innovative, efficient solutions. This award is a testament to the strength of our collaboration, our proven track record, and our commitment to safe, high-quality execution. We are pleased to be able to support our client in enabling and executing such a strategically important project in Egypt.” 

Subsea7 has received a number of contracts in the last couple of months, with the last being an EPCI contract covering pipeline bundles, spools, protection covers and tie-ins for a project in Norwegian waters. 

Prior to this, Subsea7 secured a contract with U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development project offshore Norway, a multimillion-dollar assignment with Shell Trinidad and Tobago for a recently green-lighted gas project, and a sizeable subsea contract for a project in West Africa deemed as “strategically important“.

