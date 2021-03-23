Reach Subsea scores more work

March 23, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has alone, and together with its Swedish partner MMT, secured several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements.

The company said Tuesday it now has approximately 800 project days in the bag for 2021 execution, compared with the 550 days announced in our 4Q 2020 report.

Related Article Posted: 27 days ago Best full year result in history for Reach Subsea Posted: 27 days ago

The project days include survey, inspection, and light construction within both oil & gas and renewables.

“Our visibility keeps improving as we are about to enter this year’s North Sea season. We are encouraged by the good start to 2021, compared with how 2020 started, which means we are entering the high season at a better pace than last year – a year that ended up being a record for us,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.