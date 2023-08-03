Noble Deliverer semi-sub rig; Source: Noble
Recent global rig deals push Noble’s backlog to $5 billion as market tightens with higher day rates in the wind

August 3, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a new batch of contracts and extensions for floaters and jack-ups in Brazil, Mauritania, Suriname, Malaysia, Australia, Norway, and the UK. This includes a deal for a warm stacked rig in the UK. With solid operational and financial performance tucked under its belt during the second quarter of 2023, the rig owner feels encouraged by the rise in rig demand on the global scene, thus, it is anticipating a further boost in fleet utilisation and day rates in the future.   

