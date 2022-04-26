Report: Brunsbüttel FLNG terminal to start ops in 2023

April 26, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Brunsbüttel floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) terminal is to begin operating at the start of 2023 in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, as reported by Die Welt.

Courtesy of German LNG Terminal

Schleswig-Holstein prime minister Daniel Günther wants to make his state Germany’s leading energy supplier, as he told Die Welt.

He told the reporters they are working to get the FLNG terminal online as soon as possible. Among other things, this requires the construction of a two and a half kilometre pipeline. Günther said the goal is to achieve this by early 2023.

Then, the Brunsbüttel terminal will be able to feed up to five billion cubic meters of LNG into the gas network.

In March, Dutch firm Gasunie and the German bank KfW signed a deal to start the construction of the German LNG Terminal in Brunsbüttel.

The terminal will serve the import and onward distribution of LNG. It will have two LNG tanks with a capacity of 165,000 cubic metres each and an LNG regasification plant.

Its annual regasification capacity of 8 bcm is to provide a possibility to import gas directly to the German market. In this way, the project will improve Germany’s energy security.

Going forward, the intention will be to refit the terminal so that it can process green hydrogen derivatives like ammonia.

Later in March, Shell signed a deal with the German LNG Terminal joint venture for a long-term booking of a substantial part of the terminal’s capacity for the LNG import.

Germany currently doesn’t have an LNG terminal. However, it has three such projects underway: Wilhelmshaven, Stade, and Brunsbüttel.