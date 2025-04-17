Dutch duo wins jetty construction job at German LNG terminal

Rendering of an LNG terminal
April 17, 2025

The Netherlands-based Ballast Nedam Infra and Hakkers have been selected by German LNG Terminal GmbH (GLNG) to build a large sea jetty as part of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

Rendering of the Brunsbüttel terminal; Source: Ballast Nedam via LinkedIn

According to Hakkers, the pair will act as a subcontractor to the main contractor CS Gas North, a joint venture (JV) between Spain’s Cobra and Sener. The construction of the sea jetty is expected to start in the summer of 2025 and be completed in late 2026 or early 2027.

“Collaboration is in Ballast Nedam’s DNA,” said Richard Majoor, Director at Ballast Nedam Infra. “In combination with Hakkers and CS Gas North, we want to build a proactive and efficient collaboration. Ballast Nedam and Hakkers complement each other well: Ballast Nedam has extensive experience in project management for complex construction projects, while Hakkers, as a specialist in hydraulic engineering and steel construction, adds substantive value.”

As disclosed, the jetty will be equipped to receive ships up to 267,000 cubic meters (cbm). In addition to the main berth, a smaller berth will be built for LNG bunker vessels and barges. The jetty is set to boast an unloading capacity of 14,000 cbm per hour and a loading capacity of 3,000 cbm per hour.

Hein van Laar, Commercial Director at Hakkers, noted: “As a specialist in heavy hydraulic engineering piling and steel construction, we are particularly proud to realize this project. We see that we can really add something in Germany with our expertise.”

Earlier this month, Worley was put in charge of the construction, installation, and commissioning services for Phase 2 of the Brunsbüttel LNG terminal, which entails installing a permanent jetty and associated gas import facilities.

