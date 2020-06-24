Repsol taps DeepOcean for Yme Beta North tieback

DeepOcean has secured an EPCI contract for marine operations on Repsol’s tieback of Yme Beta North reservoir to existing facilities.

The award to DeepOcean covers project management, engineering, construction and offshore installation activities.

The offshore work includes marine operations for installation and tie-in of subsea spools, flying leads and also installation of subsea structures.

Preparations for start of production for the Yme Beta North tie-back are also included in the contract.

The onshore project team will work out of DeepOcean’s office in Haugesund, Norway with offshore execution scheduled for 2021.

Commercial director for DeepOcean Europe, Rolf Ivar Sørdal, said:

“DeepOcean is continuously working hard to develop efficient solutions for our customers and to deliver as promised.

“This award is a true recognition of our achievements, all founded on our dedicated workforce and their flexible and cooperative mindset during project execution.

“The project fits very well with our capabilities and construction vessel fleet.

“DeepOcean is looking forward to cooperating with Repsol to deliver a successful and safe project.”

Repsol is the operator of the Yme field, with LOTOS, KUFPEC, and OKEA as license partners.

First oil should flow in 2020 with the maximum plateau oil production estimated to be 38 000 boe per day.

Repsol also expects to recover about 65 million barrels of oil within the next ten years.