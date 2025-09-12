Rendering of an LNG terminal
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy New US assignment brings Baker Hughes more work on multibillion-dollar LNG project

New US assignment brings Baker Hughes more work on multibillion-dollar LNG project

Project & Tenders
September 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered energy technology giant Baker Hughes has been tasked with providing the main liquefaction equipment for the recently greenlit expansion of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Texas, United States.

Rendering of the Rio Grande LNG terminal; Source: NextDecade

This equipment order, which Baker Hughes received from Bechtel Energy for the supply of the main liquefaction equipment for Train 4 of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG facility in the Port of Brownsville, is perceived to build on a previous framework agreement for the firm’s gas turbine and refrigerant compressor technology and contractual services agreements for Trains 4 through 8.

Bhupesh Thakkar, Bechtel’s General Manager for its LNG Business, commented: “Our selection of Baker Hughes again for the Rio Grande LNG project is a testament to its reliable technology and expertise. Their equipment has consistently supported the successful development of this critical infrastructure, and we look forward to their continued contribution to the project expansion.”

The Train 4 order encompasses two Frame 7 gas turbines, described as being known for their proven reliability and energy efficiency, and six centrifugal compressors, replicating the technology solutions provided for the first three LNG trains to deliver efficiency and lower emissions, supporting an additional LNG capacity of approximately 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) at the facility while enabling sustainable energy development.

The award follows a positive final investment decision (FID) on Rio Grande LNG Train 4 and NextDecade’s full notice to proceed, which was issued to Bechtel Energy under the lump-sum, turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for Train 4 and related infrastructure.

Related Article

Ganesh Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes, highlighted: “We are proud to continue our collaboration with Bechtel and NextDecade on the Rio Grande LNG project, a cornerstone of global energy security, affordability and sustainability.

“This order reinforces confidence in our proven technology and services to deliver reliable and efficient LNG operations. We look forward to supporting the successful execution of this phase of the project and helping drive sustainable energy development.”

Train 4, which brings the total expected LNG production capacity under construction at Rio Grande LNG to approximately 24 mtpa, is commercially supported by 4.6 mtpa of 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) with ADNOCTotalEnergies, and Aramco.

After the FID for $18.4 billion Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG project was made in July 2023, the construction officially began in October 2023. Currently, Train 5 is being progressed toward an expected FID in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The job for Rio Grande LNG Train 4 comes shortly after Baker Hughes won a contract for subsea production and intelligent completion systems destined for the third phase of a natural gas field offshore Türkiye.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles