The rigs developed in IMPACT will continue as part of the SWEET Lab at VGA’s facilities in Deruta, Italy. Image: VGA.
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy RISEnergy launches third call to drive renewable innovation

RISEnergy launches third call to drive renewable innovation

Research & Development
October 8, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The third call for Transnational Access (TA) applications under the RISEnergy project is now open, seeking innovative solutions to enhance energy systems and reduce the life-cycle cost of energy technologies, thereby supporting the wider adoption of renewable energy.

The rigs developed in IMPACT will continue as part of the SWEET Lab at VGA’s facilities in Deruta, Italy. Image: VGA.

Researchers from both academia and industry are eligible to apply, provided their work aligns with RISEnergy’s research areas, including biofuels, concentrated solar power, energy storage, hydrogen, ICT, integrated grids, materials for energy, ocean energy, offshore wind, photovoltaics (PV), and cross-cutting topics.

According to Giacomo Alessandri, Senior R&D Engineer from the VGA team, access to some research facilities, including their own, will not be granted within this third and the upcoming fourth call due to the high demand recorded in previous rounds.

Access can only be requested for the listed RISEnergy research infrastructures (RIs). Only applications submitted through the official RISEnergy form will be considered. The deadline is 9 November 2025. An independent Selection Panel is said to evaluate and select the most promising proposals.

RISEnergy publishes calls for Transnational Access twice a year, at the end of March and September. The final call is expected in September 2027.

Related Article

.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles