Rotech Subsea scoops US offshore wind deal

March 2, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Aberdeen-based Rotech Subsea said it has landed a major US offshore wind inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) contract on the United States’ Eastern Seaboard.

The US contract, which is Rotech Subsea’s first in the country since its return to the sector, saw the subsea, trenching and excavation pioneer mobilise its next generation RS2 system this week to complete de-burial and re-burial of a cable end off the Rhode Island coast.

The company said it will also deploy its new RSGC cable grab and cutter tool on the project.

Stephen Cochrane, director of Subsea, said:

“We have gained a lot of interest from the USA market and Rotech feel the timing is now right to service the West after establishing ourselves as market leader in Europe and the Far East again.

“Breaking back into the Americas for a major player in the subsea cable installation and maintenance sector is another milestone achievement.”

In January this year, Rotech announced a contract for a follow-up phase of sand wave clearance and seabed leveling work at an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Rotech Subsea has created a suite of 14 tools for providing non-contact Controlled Flow Excavation (CFE), Suspended Jet Trenching technology and related subsea services.

The company said it plans to unveil further game-changing enhancements to CFE in 2021.