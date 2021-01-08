Rotech Subsea continues Taiwan offshore wind streak

January 8, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Rotech Subsea has secured a contract for a follow-up phase of sand wave clearance and seabed leveling work at an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

In Q3 2020, the company mobilized its TRS2 Controlled Flow Excavation (CFE) and Suspended Jet Trenching tool, setting sail from Aberdeen to Taiwan, where the TRS2 completed a sand wave clearance scope for a new client.

After the vital infrastructure works, the client requested to retain the equipment on stand by to ensure its availability for potential second phase work early in 2021. That second phase is set to commence in March.

Rotech did not reveal the name of the wind farm but did say that it is state-owned.

“We have gained real traction in the Asian market in the last 12 months,” said Rotech Director of Subsea, Stephen Cochrane. “In common with four other tenders we have recently won in Asia, our state-of-the-art tools were selected for this phase 2 sand wave clearance work over other tools available in the region due to the safe, non-contact method and productive trenching speeds.”

The new contract win came on the back of Rotech’s December announcement that it had been engaged for a follow-on scope at another state-owned offshore wind farm in Taiwan where it is in charge of an inter-array and export cable trenching scope.

Rotech Subsea has also been engaged on another wholly new scope in Taiwan for the same client, and has been mobilizing for a recently won umbilical post trenching scope offshore Australia.