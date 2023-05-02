Rovco launches new business line

May 2, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Rovco has launched a new dedicated marine site characterization business line in order to, as the UK company states, help address an industry shortfall of companies with the all-round skills and expertise to carry out site consenting surveys before the construction of new offshore installations.

Glomar Supporter. Source: Rovco

The new division will serve the offshore energy sector and will provide a comprehensive range of survey solutions, including hydrographic, geophysical, shallow geotechnical, metocean and environmental surveys.

“It is widely accepted that the offshore industry is critically undersupplied in terms of available capacity to carry out pre-consenting, pre-construction site characterisation surveys, which are carried out to identify the safest and most efficient location for wind turbines and other infrastructure,” said Craig Davis, Director of Site Characterisation at Rovco.

“This shortfall in capability is likely to become even more acute as new offshore projects get the go-ahead on both sides of the North Sea and the wider Northeast Atlantic. By reducing the time required for every project through a more efficient, streamlined approach, Rovco will help ease this bottleneck, creating greater capacity to service the market.”

The latest addition to Rovco’s fleet, the multi-purpose DP2 survey vessel Glomar Supporter, is at the heart of the business line.

On long-term charter from Glomar, the vessel underwent an extensive rebuild and refurbishment in 2021 and has been reconfigured to permanently carry an entire suite of survey sensors and equipment.

“In addition to the substantial investment we have made in the vessel, we are also investing in personnel, bringing together key people with the particular skills set and expertise who can deliver a world-class service,” Davis said.

To remind, Rovco announced at the end of March it was setting up two business units focused on delivering on a specific area of expertise as part of its plans for greater global and sectoral growth.

Craig Davis, formerly Global Account Director, took the role of Director of Site Characterisation.