Rovco makes reorganization moves as part of growth strategy

March 27, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK provider of subsea robotics and integrated survey solutions Rovco has set up two business units focused on delivering on a specific area of expertise as part of its plans for greater global and sectoral growth.

The company, founded in 2016, will now operate through two separate business units, each to be led by a newly appointed director who will be charged with taking the business unit forward under the new structure.

Marc Coull, who joined Rovco last year as Operations Manager, has been promoted to Director of Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM), while Craig Davis, formerly Global Account Director, takes up the role of Director of Site Characterisation, and will be responsible for leading the development of the company’s dedicated new marine site characterization business unit.

“We are increasingly being asked by clients to provide new and diverse services, particularly those relating to the shortfall which currently exists with regard to the carrying out of consenting surveys prior to the construction of new offshore installations,” said Simon Miller, Rovco’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“That has seen us invest heavily in creating a dedicated marine site characterisation unit, which provides clients across the renewables, oil and gas, and marine sectors with a full range of survey requirements.”

According to Rovco, moving from a generalized company structure to the new setup with two specialist units will bring a number of benefits to clients and the new business model will put the teams closer to clients and support the delivery of a more bespoke solution.

“Operating as two separate units servicing two distinct areas of activity will enable our specialist teams, each very strong in their respective areas, to focus on and deliver exactly what customers are looking for in their projects,” Miller said.

The UK-headquartered subsea technology company last year entered the U.S. offshore wind market. Located in New York, Rovco appointed the director for the Americas to expand its global footprint and establish operations in the U.S.

Speaking about other recent news, in January Rovco signed an initial three-year charter party agreement with Glomar Offshore for a multi-purpose support vessel as part of its growth strategy within its site characterization business unit.